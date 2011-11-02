UPDATE 1-Avis Q3 beats estimates

(Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Car rental company Avis Budget Group posted third-quarter results that beat market expectations as lower fleet cost pushed up margins.

Avis, which dropped its bid for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty in September, said margins rose 230 basis points. Per-unit fleet cost fell 19 percent.

Third-quarter net income fell to $82 million, or 65 cents a share, from $90 million, or 73 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned $1.02 cents a share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.62 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On Tuesday, rivals Dollar Thrifty and Hertz posted strong results on the back of high car rental revenue.

Shares of the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company at $13.89 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.