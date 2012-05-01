UPDATE 2-Avis Budget sees strong 2012, shares jump

* Sees Q1 net loss of $23 mln

* 2012 rev seen up 24-29 pct

* Shares up as much as 21 pct

May 1 Car rental company Avis Budget Group forecast a full-year revenue growth of between 24 percent and 29 percent on improving travel demand and a strong used-vehicle market, sending its shares up as much as 21 percent.

The positive outlook signals a rebound for the company which in February had indicated slower growth in Europe and pricing pressure in its North American business.

For full-year 2012, the company expects revenue to be between $7.3 billion and $7.6 billion. Analysts, on average, expected $7.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Full year adjusted earnings will be between $2.35 to $2.65 per share, it added.

"Our recent experience in selling used vehicles in North America has been outstanding, and we have revised our outlook for fleet costs accordingly," Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner said in a statement.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company expects North American fleet costs to fall by 3 to 8 percent on a per-unit basis in 2012.

Avis expects to post a first-quarter net loss of about $23 million, hurt by debt extinguishment costs and acquisition-related charges. Excluding items, it expects net income of about $14 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be $1.60 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.59 billion.

"Travel demand across the majority of our markets remains healthy, and our integration of Avis Europe is progressing as expected," Chief Executive Ronald Nelson said in a statement.

Last year, Avis, which competes with Hertz Global Holdings Inc and Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, bought its European counterpart for 635 million pounds, significantly increasing its exposure to the struggling market.

Avis' Europe operations account for about 25 percent of its total revenue.

Shares of the company were up 20 percent at $15.76 on Nasdaq. They touched a 9-month high of $15.98 in the morning session.