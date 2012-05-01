UPDATE 2-Avis Budget sees strong 2012, shares jump

* Sees Q1 net loss of $23 mln
* 2012 rev seen up 24-29 pct
* Shares up as much as 21 pct
May 1 Car rental company Avis Budget Group
forecast a full-year revenue growth of between 24
percent and 29 percent on improving travel demand and a strong
used-vehicle market, sending its shares up as much as 21
percent.
The positive outlook signals a rebound for the company which
in February had indicated slower growth in Europe and pricing
pressure in its North American business.
For full-year 2012, the company expects revenue to be
between $7.3 billion and $7.6 billion. Analysts, on average,
expected $7.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Full year adjusted earnings will be between $2.35 to $2.65
per share, it added.
"Our recent experience in selling used vehicles in North
America has been outstanding, and we have revised our outlook
for fleet costs accordingly," Chief Financial Officer David
Wyshner said in a statement.
The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company expects North
American fleet costs to fall by 3 to 8 percent on a per-unit
basis in 2012.
Avis expects to post a first-quarter net loss of about $23
million, hurt by debt extinguishment costs and
acquisition-related charges. Excluding items, it expects net
income of about $14 million.
For the first quarter, the company expects revenue to be
$1.60 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.59 billion.
"Travel demand across the majority of our markets remains
healthy, and our integration of Avis Europe is progressing as
expected," Chief Executive Ronald Nelson said in a statement.
Last year, Avis, which competes with Hertz Global Holdings
Inc and Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, bought
its European counterpart for 635 million pounds, significantly
increasing its exposure to the struggling market.
Avis' Europe operations account for about 25 percent of its
total revenue.
Shares of the company were up 20 percent at $15.76 on
Nasdaq. They touched a 9-month high of $15.98 in the morning
session.