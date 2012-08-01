Avis Budget 2nd-quarter profit beats, shares up

Aug 1 Car rental company Avis Budget Group
posted a quarterly profit that beat market expectations
on higher revenue in North America and lower fleet cost, sending
its shares up 6 percent in after-market trade.
The company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 18 percent at its
North America segment, helped mainly by a 3 percent increase in
revenue and a 13 percent fall in per-unit fleet costs.
The company said it now expects 2012 revenue between $7.2
billion and $7.5 billion, down from its prior estimate of $7.3
billion to $7.6 billion.
Avis, which dropped out of the race to buy Dollar Thrifty
in September last year, has met the company several
times this year, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Net income rose to $79 million, or 66 cents per share, from
$52 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 94 cents per share.
Revenue rose 32 percent to $1.87 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 70 cents per share on
revenue of $1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $14.10 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.