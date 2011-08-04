UPDATE 1-Bid target Avis Europe posts highest profit in 8 years

(Adds details)

* H1 pretax profit 11.5 mln euros vs 7 mln loss

* Says current trading strong

Aug 4 Car rental firm and bid target Avis Europe Plc swung to a first-half pretax profit, helped by a recovery in demand in the vehicle rental business and cost cuts, and said its current trading was robust.

"Recent trading for the start of our key summer peak season has been strong, continuing the substantial volume growth achieved in the first half, and with some early signs of improvement in the rate per day trend," the company said.

January-June pretax profit was 11.5 million euros ($16.4 million), the highest since 2003, compared with a loss of 7 million euros last year.

Volume growth of 10 percent in the period mitigated the impact of lower rental revenue per day.

Net debt stood at 655 million euros, 131 million lower than June 2010.

On June 14, U.S. car rental firm Avis Budget said it would buy Avis Europe for about $1.04 billion in cash to increase its presence in rapidly growing international markets, including India and China.

Avis Europe shares, which have gained more than half their value since the company received a takeover offer from Avis Budget, were trading flat at 312 pence at 0710 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.700 Euros) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)