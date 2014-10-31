UPDATE 1-Omega Healthcare to buy Aviv to boost long-term care business

(Adds detail, background, shares)
Oct 31 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
will buy Aviv REIT Inc for about $2 billion, to take
advantage of rising demand for senior-care facilities from an
aging U.S. population.
Aviv shareholders will receive 0.90 Omega share for each
held, the companies said. This values Aviv at $34.97 per share
based on Omega closing price on Thursday.
The real estate investment trust's (REIT) offer represents a
premium of 16 percent to Aviv's closing price on Thursday.
Aviv shares were up at $34.50 before the bell, just shy of
the offer price.
The deal is the latest this year in the U.S. home-healthcare
industry as it grapples with cuts in federal spending and lower
Medicare insurance reimbursement rates.
Ventas Inc, one of the largest U.S. REITs, in June
said it would buy American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, and
NorthStar Realty Finance Corp said in August it would
purchase Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II Inc.
Maryland-based Omega invests in and provides financing to
the long-term healthcare industry.
Chicago-based Aviv owns post-acute and long-term care
skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare properties.
The combined firm will own 874 properties in 41 U.S. states
and is expected to save about $9 million in costs, the companies
said on Friday.
Omega Chief Executive Taylor Pickett will serve as CEO of
the combined company after the deal closes, expected in the
first quarter of 2015.
Aviv Chairman and CEO Craig Bernfield will join the board.
The equity portion of the deal is based on Aviv's 59.37
million shares outstanding at the end of June.
The companies said the deal values Aviv at $3 billion.
Aviv had total liabilities of $919.2 million at the end of
October.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is Omega's financial adviser and
Bryan Cave LLP, Doran Derwent PLLC and Kaye Scholer LLP are
legal counsels.
PJT Partners and Goldman, Sachs & Co are Aviv's financial
advisers and Sidley Austin LLP is the legal counsel.
Omega's shares closed at $38.85 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa
Sherin Morera and Sriraj Kalluvila)