UPDATE 2-Aviva shortlists Prudential, Manulife for Malaysia sale-sources

* Aviva pulling out of Malaysia as part of global retreat
* Binding bids due by end of July
* Aviva entered Malaysia in 2007
By Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 9 Prudential Plc
and Manulife are among four potential buyers
that have made it through to a second stage of bidding for
Aviva's insurance business in Malaysia in a deal worth
about $500 million, sources said.
The hunt for the Aviva stake underscores the industry's
focus on growth opportunities in emerging Asian markets, where
life insurance premiums are forecast to double the world average
next year, according to a Swiss Re forecast.
AIA Group Ltd and Sun Life Financial Inc
have also been short-listed in an auction process that attracted
about 10 suitors in the first round, the sources added, who
declined to be identified as the discussions were private.
Britain's second-ranked insurer is selling its 49 percent
stake in an insurance joint venture with Malaysia's
second-biggest lender CIMB Group Holdings Ltd as part
of a global retreat.
The joint venture has struggled against rivals such as Great
Eastern and Prudential, and a new partnership could
re-shape the competitive landscape in Malaysia.
Potential buyers are attracted by CIMB's 320 branches across
the country and the ability to sell insurance products to the
bank's customers. Also, CIMB could sell a significant portion of
its 51 percent stake, allowing a new owner to control the
business.
AIA, Manulife, Prudential and Sun Life declined to comment.
Aviva did not reply to an email seeking response.
Some analysts estimate between 45 and 50 percent of new
premium sales in Asia come from bancassurance, compared with
historical rates of as high as 70 to 80 percent in France and
Spain.
Steve Kean, director of products, distribution and markets
at risk management consultancy Towers Watson, said there is
potential for bancassurance distribution to increase its share
of new premium sales in some Asian countries.
"This channel has upside in Southeast Asia and across Asia.
The challenge as ever is implementing it," Kean said.
"Malaysia is a market where there is some significant
potential for bancassurance in the right relationship. CIMB
should be quite well placed to get different results than they
are experiencing," Kean added.
CIMB formed the joint venture with Aviva in June 2007, but
the business has failed to perform to its potential, analysts
say. They cite the example of Maybank's joint venture
with Allianz, which has fared better in terms of
premium income compared to the CIMB-Aviva joint venture.
Aviva shares were up 0.5 percent in early London trading,
while AIA was down 2.7 percent. CIMB rose 0.3 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN APPEAL
Global insurance companies are lured to Southeast Asia due
to the region's rapid economic growth and low insurance
penetration. Earlier this month, Prudential and Manulife opened
offices in Cambodia.
Aviva's planned sale is among a slew of insurance deals
keeping bankers in the Asia-Pacific region busy in an otherwise
slack year for M&A.
Final bids for ING's $7 billion Asia life insurance
and asset management business are due by the middle of this
month, and Thailand's Thanachart Bank is selling its
life insurance business, which has drawn interest from suitors
including Prudential.
While insurers with sub-scale operations are finding it hard
to gain market share and improve profitability, those with
strong capital are jostling to bolster their position.
Binding bids for the Aviva sale are due by the end of this
month, and management presentations are set to start next week,
the sources said.
Aviva paid 500 million ringgit ($164 million) for its 49
percent stake in the venture, which made a net profit of 31.8
million ringgit last year. Net premiums that it underwrote
dropped about 30 percent to 230 million ringgit.