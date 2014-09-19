BRIEF-Aviva to sell stake in Spanish JV for 287 mln euro

Sept 19 Aviva Plc :
* Aviva to sell its stake in Spanish joint venture
* Novacaixagalicia Banco to buy back stake in joint venture
for eur 287 million
* Consideration represents a multiple of 25 times CXG
Aviva's 2013 operating earnings
* Expected to complete by end of 2014
* Transaction will increase Aviva's ifrs net asset value by
approximately 4 pence per share
* Jv with Banco Mare Nostrum, Banco Ceiis, Unicaja and
Pelayo Seguros, agency distribution unit Aviva Vida y Pensiones
are unaffected by ruling
* Transaction results from decision by arbitration tribunal
in Madrid, which concludes legal proceedings between Aviva and
NCG Banco
