UPDATE 2-Insurance giants jostle for slice of Southeast Asia market

* AIA, Manulife, others bid for CIMB-Aviva's Malaysia
JV-sources
* Sun Life has also bid - sources
* Pru bidding for Thanachart's insurance unit
* Indonesian market could see more M&A, Japanese interest
By Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 19 The race to win a
bigger slice of Southeast Asia's insurance market is heating up
as AIA Group, Manulife and Prudential PLC
compete for mid-size acquisitions in the region
totalling up to $1 billion, sources said.
The three insurance groups as well as France's AXA
and Canada's Sun Life have submitted initial bids for
the Malaysian life insurance joint venture between CIMB Group
and Aviva, a deal estimated to be worth at
least $400 million, the sources, who had direct knowledge of the
matter, said.
The moves come against the backdrop of a $7 billion auction
for ING's Asian insurance business as some foreign
insurers exit the region to focus on their core markets, while
some larger ones and new entrants try to gain bigger exposure to
Asia.
"Many of the recent opportunities have been driven by
distressed sellers, whether because of government bailouts, the
impact of Basel III or lack of focus and investment resulting in
underperformance," said Anna Tipping, a partner at law firm
Norton Rose, who specialises in insurance.
AIA and Manulife are also in the running for ING's Asian
insurance business, while Prudential is seen as a strong
contender to buy Thai Thanachart Bank Pcl's insurance
operations in a deal worth about $500 million, sources have
said.
The fundamentals appear compelling. Life insurance premiums
in emerging Asia are forecast to grow 9.6 percent this year and
8.7 percent next year, compared with the world average of 3.1
percent and 3.7 percent in the two years, respectively,
according to estimates by Swiss Re.
That projected growth comes after the life insurance market
grew 15.4 percent annually over the last 10 years, far exceeding
the global growth rate of 5.7 percent per annum over that
period, according to estimates by Credit Suisse late last year.
And Southeast Asia accounts for less than 0.25 percent of
the world's insurance market share, according to research by
Norton Rose, with insurance penetration low in Indonesia,
Malaysia and Thailand.
INDONESIAN ATTRACTION
Easy foreign ownership rules are also creating greater
interest for foreign insurers, analysts said. Malaysia allows
foreign insurers to take as much as 70 percent stake in domestic
insurers, while foreign insurers can buy up to 80 percent of an
Indonesian insurer.
Indonesia, which has a life insurance penetration of only
1.3 percent, is attracting interest from foreign players
including Swiss, Japanese and Korean insurers.
Indonesia's capital market regulator Bapepam-LK has said it
will not change foreign ownership cap norms in the insurance
sector despite the central bank's planned move to cap ownership
in banks at maximum 40 percent.
"We see tremendous interest from many foreign investors,
even from U.S. pension funds who are keen to invest in the
sector given the current regulatory situation and the
underpenetrated market," said Julian Noor, executive director at
the Indonesian General Insurance Association.
Last year Japan's largest property and casualty insurer,
MS&AD, bought a 50 pct stake in PT Asuransi Jiwa
Sinarmas, the life insurance unit of Indonesian conglomerate
Sinar Mas, for about 67 billion yen ($825 million) at a record
valuation of around 5 times book value.
"Last year's landmark deal is proof that Indonesia's
prospects are very promising as our insurance penetration is
low," said Indra Widjaja, president commissioner of PT Sinarmas
Multiartha, the group's financial arm which controls
Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas.
"Our GDP (per capita) is above $3,000 and closing on to
$4,000. This is when all financial assets such as insurance will
see a boom," Widjaja told Reuters.
Insurer and reinsurer ACE Ltd said last week it will
buy Indonesian general insurer PT Asuransi Jaya Proteksi for
about $130 million, while PT Panin Financial,
controlled by Indonesia's powerful financier Gunawan family, is
also planning to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its life
insurance business. That deal, which would be worth about $200
million, is attracting Japanese bidders, sources told Reuters
earlier this year.
The new entrants will be competing against industry leader
Prudential, whose domestic Indonesian unit recorded a total
premium income of 14.8 trillion rupiah ($1.57 billion) in 2011 -
a 47 percent increase from the previous year. It had 1.4 million
policy holders in the country.
MALAYSIA SHAKE-UP
The auction of the Aviva-CIMB business in Malaysia comes
after Britain's second-biggest insurer laid out plans last month
to exit non-core markets, a strategy aimed in part at raising
money to protect against its euro zone exposure.
Aviva is selling its 49 percent in the Malaysian joint
venture, while CIMB could sell a significant portion of its 51
percent stake, the sources told Reuters.
The auction is being handled by Morgan Stanley and
CIMB, the sources said. The initial bids are of a non-binding
nature. "They will come back to the bidders in a week or so,"
said one of the sources.
The shake-up will help the new buyer control the destiny of
the joint venture in a market where life and non-life premiums
grew 5.4 percent in 2011 to $10.7 billion, according to central
bank data. According to Swiss Re, life insurance premiums are
forecast to grow 5.3 percent this year.
A successful sale will also heighten competition between the
foreign companies and domestic players such as Great Eastern
, which enjoys a leadership position in Singapore and
Malaysia.
Aviva entered Malaysia in June 2007 by investing 500 million
ringgit in the insurance joint venture with CIMB, according to
CIMB's website.
AIA, Aviva, AXA, CIMB, Manulife, Morgan Stanley and
Prudential declined to comment. Sun Life, which has an insurance
partnership with CIMB in Indonesia, said it is focused on
growing its business in Asia both organically and through
acquisitions, but declined to comment on this transaction.
The sources declined to be named because the details of the
bidding process are not public.