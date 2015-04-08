UPDATE 1-Aviva cites high renewal costs in the end of DBS bancassurance relationship

(Adds details on Manulife, DBS deal)
LONDON, April 8 Aviva said its attempts
to extend its bancassurance agreement with Singapore's DBS Bank
Ltd were hamstrung by high renewal costs that were
neither "economically viable or justifiable" to shareholders.
The announcement on Wednesday marked the end of a 14-year
relationship that spearheaded the British insurer's expansion
into Asia's thriving wealth and insurance sector.
Separately, Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp
announced it would pay $1.2 billion to secure the
15-year partnership that will allow the insurer to sell products
through DBS's Asian branch network.
Manulife will pay the amount upfront to the Singaporean
bank, while there will be variable payments based on the success
of the partnership, the two companies said in a statement.
Prudential and AIA Group Ltd were among
those previously shortlisted to partner DBS, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters in February.
"Given the strength of our relationship with DBS, Aviva was
well-placed in this process. However, the cost to renew the
agreement was far in excess of what we saw as economically
viable or justifiable to our shareholders," Chris Wei, CEO
Global Life and Chairman Asia at Aviva, said in a statement.
"Aviva remains highly disciplined regarding capital
allocation."
Aviva said the conclusion of the agreement was not material
at group level, representing less than 3 percent of its total
value new business in 2014, and 20 percent of new business in
its Singapore arm.
It will retain the existing book of business, associated
profits, customer rights relationships purchased in the original
transaction with DBS in 2001.
The anticipated acquisition of Friends Life Group adds
Friends Provident International to Aviva's Asian portfolio of
companies, expanding its capabilities in Singapore, Hong Kong
and Dubai.
Its current local partners include COFCO in China, Astra
International in Indonesia, First Financial in Taiwan and
VietinBank in Vietnam.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise in London and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru)