MOVES-Aviva Investment names John Dewey head of investment strategy

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
Jan 11 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed John Dewey as head of investment strategy, global investment solutions.
Dewey joins from BlackRock Inc, where he spent eight years.
He will start at Aviva on Feb. 22. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.