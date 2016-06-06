版本:
MOVES-Aviva Asia names regional executive for Indonesia, Vietnam

June 6 Aviva Asia, a unit of British insurer Aviva Plc, named Randy Lianggara as regional executive for Indonesia and Vietnam, effective June 16.

Lianggara was most recently country chief executive for AXA Indonesia's life insurance, general insurance & asset management business, a role he took on in 2007. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

