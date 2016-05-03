版本:
MOVES-Aviva Investors names Helen Driver as fund manager

May 3 Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva Plc, named Helen Driver as a fund manager in its global equities team.

Driver joins from Legal & General Investment Management, where she was a fund manager.

Driver will report to Chris Murphy, global head of equities. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

