MOVES-Aviva Investors strengthens real estate team

Nov 15 Aviva Investors, the global asset
management business of Aviva Plc, appointed five new
members to its real estate team with roles based in the UK and
Germany.
The company named Gary Sherwin to the newly created role of
head of UK investment transactions. Sherwin most recently worked
as head of retail investment at Land Securities.
Daniel Lienhard was appointed head of investment
transactions, based in Frankfurt. Lienhard joins from Savills
Investment Management.
Aviva named Gaston Brandes as managing director, head of
real estate business development. Brandes was formerly the head
of capital markets at Grosvenor Fund Management.
Helen Rainsford was appointed senior director, retail
development. Rainsford joins from Martins Properties, where she
was the director of development.
Darren Freed was named retail asset manager. Freed joins
from Hammerson, where he was a retail asset manager.
