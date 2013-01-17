版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 18:22 BJT

Sun Life, Khazanah to buy Aviva's Malaysian insurance JV for C$586 mln

Jan 17 Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian state investor Khazanah will buy 98 percent of Aviva Plc's Malaysian insurance joint venture with lender CIMB for C$586 million ($594 million).

Sun Life and Khazanah will each pay C$293 million, the Canadian company said in a statement.

Sources told Reuters on Sunday that Sun Life and Khazanah had agreed to buy Aviva's Malaysian insurance joint venture.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐