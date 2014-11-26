British insurer Aviva to shut $2 bln fund of hedge funds unit

LONDON Nov 26 Aviva will shut its unit
that invests in external hedge funds, the British insurer said
on Wednesday, part of a global trend that's seeing so-called
"fund of hedge funds" closing shop or merging with others as
clients cut the middleman.
The U.S.-based unit manages about $2 billion.
"Following a comprehensive review of our business, we have
decided to exit the business of investing in third party hedge
funds," a spokeswoman for Aviva, said in a statement.
"We are working with our affiliates and the underlying hedge
fund managers on an orderly transition plan," she added.
