MOVES-Louise Kay joins Aviva investors as global head of sales

Jan 12 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, said it has appointed Louise Kay as global head of sales.

Kay will lead Aviva Investors' global sales efforts across institutional and wholesale, including the global consultants channel.

Kay has held senior roles at Standard Life Investments and Aegon Asset Management U.K. Plc. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)