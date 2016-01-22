CORRECTED-Aviva buys RBC's general insurance business for $400 mln

(Corrects JAN 21 story to show RBC to make gain, paragraph 4)

LONDON Jan 21 British insurer Aviva 's Canadian division said on Thursday it was buying the general insurance division of Canadian bank RBC for C$582 million ($402.57 million).

Around 575 RBC Insurance employees will become part of Aviva Canada's operations as a result of the acquisition of RBC General Insurance, Aviva Canada said in a statement.

Aviva Canada has also entered a 15-year agreement with RBC Insurance, enabling RBC Insurance customers to buy Aviva Canada's property and casualty (P&C) insurance products, Aviva said.

RBC said in a statement it will make an estimated net after-tax gain of C$200 million on the deal. Aviva said the deal would increase Aviva Canada's annual gross written premiums by around 20 percent.

($1 = 1.4457 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)