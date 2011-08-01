Former AIA boss Wilson eyes Aviva assets - report

HONG KONG Aug 1 Former AIA Group Ltd chief executive Mark Wilson is trying to raise funds to bid for Aviva Plc's non-core emerging markets business, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wilson was at the initial stages of fundraising and may still pursue other opportunities, the newspaper said, citing a source with knowledge of the plans.

In March, Aviva said it would sell some assets this year as part of a plan to concentrate on 12 key markets in which it was best established.

Wilson, a New Zealand native, was previously head of American International Group Inc's Asia operations and was AIA CEO from 2009 to 2010. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)