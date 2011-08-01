UPDATE 1-Former AIA boss Wilson eyes Aviva assets-report

(Adds analyst reaction, Aviva shares)

HONG KONG Aug 1 The former CEO of Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd is trying to raise funds to bid for British rival Aviva's non-core emerging markets units, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mark Wilson, who quit as AIA boss last year, is at the initial stages of fundraising and may still pursue other opportunities, the newspaper said, citing a source with knowledge of the plans.

Aviva, Britain's No. 2 insurer by market value, is selling assets as part of a plan to refocus on the 12 countries where it makes the most money.

The company's non-core markets include Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Malaysia in Asia, as well as Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic in Europe.

The Asian businesses would attract strong buyer interest thanks to the region's booming economy, said analyst Barrie Cornes of stockbroker Panmure Gordon in London.

"There's going to be good appetite for those businesses, it's just going to boil down to price," Cornes said, estimating the units could be worth 750 million pounds ($1.23 billion).

Aviva sold its RAC roadside recovery business to private equity for 1 billion pounds in June, two months after raising 381 million pounds by reducing its stake in Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd to 43 percent from 58 percent.

Aviva shares were down 0.2 percent at 1420 GMT, valuing the company at about 11.4 billion pounds. The stock has risen 1.2 percent since the start of the year, in line with the Stoxx 600 European share index ,

Aviva declined to comment. Wilson could not immediately be reached.

Wilson, a New Zealand native, was previously head of American International Group Inc's Asia operations and was AIA CEO from 2009 to 2010. ($1 = 0.609 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; additional reporting by Myles Neligan in London; Editing by Chris Lewis)