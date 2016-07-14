版本:
MOVES-Bryony Deuchars joins Aviva Investors' emerging markets equities team

July 14 Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva Plc, appointed Bryony Deuchars fund manager in its emerging market equities team.

Deuchars, based in London, joins from London-based asset management company Schroders, where she covered emerging markets as a senior equity analyst. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

