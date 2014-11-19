MOVES-Isla Mackenzie joins Aviva Investors

Nov 19 Aviva Investors, British insurer Aviva
Plc's asset management business, appointed Isla Mackenzie
as global head of marketing and external communications.
Mackenzie has over 14 years of experience in the asset
management industry and joins from Aberdeen Asset Management,
where she was head of marketing, UK.
Aviva said Mackenzie will be based in London and will be
responsible for growing brand awareness across the business,
including the flagship Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy fund.
