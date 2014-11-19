版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 20日 星期四 00:49 BJT

MOVES-Isla Mackenzie joins Aviva Investors

Nov 19 Aviva Investors, British insurer Aviva Plc's asset management business, appointed Isla Mackenzie as global head of marketing and external communications.

Mackenzie has over 14 years of experience in the asset management industry and joins from Aberdeen Asset Management, where she was head of marketing, UK.

Aviva said Mackenzie will be based in London and will be responsible for growing brand awareness across the business, including the flagship Aviva Investors Multi-Strategy fund. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐