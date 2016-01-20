MOVES-Aviva Investors names chief investment officer for liquid markets

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva PLC, promoted Mark Connolly to the role of chief investment officer for liquid markets, including multi-assets, fixed income and equities.
Connolly, previously chief investment officer of the company's fixed income unit, replaces David Lis, who retires in March but will continue to work in a consultative capacity.
Aviva Investors also named Dan James global head of fixed income and Chris Murphy global head of equities.
James was previously global head of rates and multi-strategy fixed income, while Murphy was head of global income, equities.
The new leadership team will be based in London. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating