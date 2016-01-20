版本:
MOVES-Aviva Investors names chief investment officer for liquid markets

Jan 20 Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva PLC, promoted Mark Connolly to the role of chief investment officer for liquid markets, including multi-assets, fixed income and equities.

Connolly, previously chief investment officer of the company's fixed income unit, replaces David Lis, who retires in March but will continue to work in a consultative capacity.

Aviva Investors also named Dan James global head of fixed income and Chris Murphy global head of equities.

James was previously global head of rates and multi-strategy fixed income, while Murphy was head of global income, equities.

The new leadership team will be based in London. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

