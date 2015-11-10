版本:
MOVES-Michael Grady joins Aviva Investors as senior economist

Nov 10 Aviva Investors, the global asset management unit of Aviva Plc, said on Tuesday it appointed Michael Grady senior economist and strategist.

Grady, based in London, joins from hedge fund COMAC Capital.

He has also spent a decade at the Bank of England. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)

