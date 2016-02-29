MOVES-Aviva Investors names Sean McLachlan senior director, infrastructure

Feb 29 Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva PLC, appointed Sean McLachlan as senior director in its infrastructure team.

McLachlan will be based in London and will report to Ian Berry, head of infrastructure.

He joins from Balfour Beatty Investments Inc, where he was investment director of infrastructure. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)