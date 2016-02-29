MOVES-Aviva Investors names Sean McLachlan senior director, infrastructure

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva PLC, appointed Sean McLachlan as senior director in its infrastructure team.
McLachlan will be based in London and will report to Ian Berry, head of infrastructure.
He joins from Balfour Beatty Investments Inc, where he was investment director of infrastructure. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.