2011年 11月 18日 星期五

New Issue-Aviva PLC sells $400 mln of capital securities

  Nov 17 Aviva (AV.L) PLC on Thursday sold $400
million of capital securities, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
 The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $200 million.
 Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: AVIVA PLC
AMT $400 MLN      COUPON 8.25 PCT      MATURITY   12/1/2041
TYPE CAP SECS     ISS PRICE 25         FIRST PAY   3/1/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD N/A            SETTLEMENT 11/22/2011
S&P BBB-PLUS      SPREAD N/A           PAY FREQ QUARTERLY 
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS      NON-CALLABLE N/A

