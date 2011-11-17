New Issue-Aviva PLC sells $400 mln of capital securities

Nov 17 Aviva (AV.L) PLC on Thursday sold $400
million of capital securities, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $200 million.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AVIVA PLC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2041 TYPE CAP SECS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 3/1/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/22/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
更多 公司新闻(英文)
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.