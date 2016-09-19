Avnet to sell IT business to Tech Data for $2.6 bln

Sept 19 U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet Inc said it would sell its IT business to technology products distributor Tech Data Corp for about $2.6 billion.

Avnet said it expects to realize a gain of $3.75 to $4.75 per share after the cash-and-stock deal closes. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)