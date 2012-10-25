Avnet reports larger-than-expected dip in sales

Oct 25 Electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc <AVT.N > posted a larger-than-expected decline in quarterly sales o n weak technology spending particularly in the Americas.

First-quarter net income fell to $100.3 million, or 70 cents per share, from $139 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.

Revenue fell 8.7 percent to $5.87 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $5.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, often considered an indicator of broader IT spending as it distributes everything from personal computers to microchips, earlier this month warned of depressed technology spending. [ID: nL3E8LA54W]