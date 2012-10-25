Avnet reports larger-than-expected dip in sales

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 Electronic parts distributor Avnet Inc <AVT.N > posted a larger-than-expected decline in quarterly sales o n weak technology spending particularly in the Americas.
First-quarter net income fell to $100.3 million, or 70 cents per share, from $139 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.
Revenue fell 8.7 percent to $5.87 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $5.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, often considered an indicator of broader IT spending as it distributes everything from personal computers to microchips, earlier this month warned of depressed technology spending. [ID: nL3E8LA54W]
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards