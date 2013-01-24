版本:
Avnet quarterly profit falls 6.5 pct

Jan 24 Electronic products distributor Avnet Inc's quarterly profit fell 6.5 percent as technology spending remained muted in an uncertain global economy.

Net income fell to $137.5 million, or 99 cents per share, in the second quarter from $147 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share.

Revenue rose marginally to $6.7 billion.
