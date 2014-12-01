CORRECTED-China's AVIC Capital says cancels plan to acquire Avolon

(Corrects headline, lead paragraph to show Avolon is Irish, not
U.S. company)
BEIJING Dec 1 China's AVIC Capital Co Ltd
said on Monday it has cancelled a plan to acquire
Avolon Holdings Ltd after the Irish aircraft leasing firm's
board and shareholders rejected the proposed price, confirming
an earlier Reuters story.
In a brief stock exchange filing, AVIC Capital, a Chinese
state-owned aerospace and defense company, did not specify its
proposed price to take over Avolon or the counter proposal by
the shareholders of the takeover target.
It is not the first time that Chinese interest in an
aircraft leasing firm failed to produce a deal. A Chinese
consortium made an unsuccessful bid in 2012 to buy aircraft
lessor International Lease Finance Corp from U.S. insurer
American International Group Inc. That proposal fell
apart and AIG ended up selling ILFC to AerCap Holdings NV
.
Sources told Reuters in October that the unsuccessful talks
with AVIC Capital and China's sovereign wealth fund CIC made an
initial public offering the most realistic alternative for
Avolon's private equity owners to cash out on their investment.
