CORRECTED-Aircraft lessor Avolon expects US IPO to be priced at $21-$23/shr

Dec 1 Aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings
Ltd IPO-AVOL.N expects its initial public offering to be
priced at between $21 and $23 per common share.
At the top end of the expected price range, the
Dublin-headquartered company will be valued at $1.86 billion and
the IPO will raise about $314 million.
All the 13.6 million shares in the offering are being sold
by selling shareholders, according to a regulatory filing on
Monday. (1.usa.gov/1zHP4qL)
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)