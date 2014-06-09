Aircraft lessor Avolon files for IPO of up to $100 mln

June 9 Aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings
Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100
million in an initial public offering of common stock.
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup were underwriting
the IPO, the company told the U.S Securities and Exchange
Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (r.reuters.com/kuc99v)
Reuters reported in March that Avolon was preparing for an
initial public offering.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
