UPDATE 1-Aircraft lessor Avolon files for IPO of up to $100 mln

June 9 Aircraft leasing company Avolon Holdings
Ltd filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100
million in an initial public offering of common shares.
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup were underwriting
the IPO, the company told the U.S Securities and Exchange
Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (r.reuters.com/kuc99v)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price. Selling shareholders
are offering all the shares.
Dublin-based Avolon said it would list its shares under the
symbol "AVOL", but did not specify which exchange it would list
on.
Reuters reported in March that Avolon, which provides
aircraft leasing and lease management services to airlines and
aircraft investors, was preparing for an initial public
offering.
Avolon is backed by private equity firms Cinven Ltd, CVC
Capital Partners Ltd and Oak Hill Capital Partners, as well as
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.
Avolon's listing plans come as aviation draws interest from
longer-term investors such as insurers and pension funds, who
hope to boost weak returns dictated by low interest rates.
Rival Awas Aviation Services Inc, also
headquartered in Dublin, is also planning an IPO in the second
half of this year.
Avolon had a fleet of about 202 aircraft as of March 31,
serving 46 customers in 27 countries. Since its launch in 2010,
the company has raised about $7.5 billion in capital till the
end of March.
The company is run by Domhnal Slattery, a veteran of former
industry giant Guinness Peat Aviation, which was broken up in
the early 1990s after a failed IPO.
Avolon's customers include American Airlines Group Inc
, Air France KLM SA, Ryanair Holdings Plc
and India's IndiGo.
Avolon's focus is on young and fuel-efficient single-aisle
aircraft made by Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV.
It delivered a total of 34 aircraft valued at more than $2
billion last year.
The company's net income rose about 28 percent to $36.4
million in the three months ended Mar. 31. Total revenue rose
about 30 percent to $135.76 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
