REFILE-UPDATE 2-Aircraft lessor Avolon sees no impact on demand from low oil prices

(Adds share price, Russia comment; refiled to modify headline)

By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, March 3 Irish aircraft lessor Avolon does not expect lower oil prices to have any impact on aircraft demand, its chief executive said on Tuesday, adding that most airlines were basing their long-term planning on $100 per barrel of oil.

A fall in oil prices from over $100 a barrel in June 2014 to around $60 today have reduced the potential savings from operating more fuel-efficient new-generation aircraft but Domhnal Slattery said airlines he was talking to were not expecting fuel prices to remain low.

"The majority of airlines globally are still using $100 (a barrel) as their planning horizon number way out into the next decade," Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery said following the release of Avolon's first annual financial results since its initial public share offer in December.

"It is certainly not changing the behaviour of airlines at this point," although profitability is likely to increase, he said.

Avolon earlier reported a 43 percent rise last year in adjusted net income to $179 million euros on revenue up 35 percent. Analysts from Cowen & Co and Citi bank said the results were better than expected.

Avolon's New York-listed shares were up 2 percent at $20.23 at 1530 GMT, up from a low of $18 in December.

Avolon said it expects to deliver $1.6 billion worth of aircraft in 2015 and make an adjusted return on equity of between 14.7 and 15 percent.

Chief Financial Officer Andy Cronin said Avolon's hedging strategy meant that interest rate fluctuations were unlikely to have an impact.

He said 71 percent of the business was fixed debt, 19 percent on floating rate leases and a further 11 percent with interest rate caps.

Asked about the risk from economic turmoil in Russia, Slattery said that market represented only 5 percent of the company's business, that it only works with Aeroflot and that all payments were up to date. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Louise Heavens and Greg Mahlich)