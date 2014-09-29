Avon wins dismissal of lawsuit over China bribery

| NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Avon Products Inc on
Monday won the dismissal of a securities fraud lawsuit accusing
the cosmetics company of concealing its inability to stop
workers from bribing officials in China to win business there.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan found no
showing that Avon, former Chief Executive Andrea Jung and former
Chief Financial Strategy Officer Charles Cramb intended from
2006 to 2011 to deceive shareholders about the company's
knowledge of alleged bribery, such as through corrupt "dinner
and karaoke" events, and dependence on bribes to boost sales.
In a 59-page decision, Gardephe also said Avon shareholders
did not show the company intended to deceive them about its
ability to comply with the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act, which prohibits bribing foreign officials.
The lawsuit was brought on behalf of shareholders from July
31, 2006 to Oct. 26, 2011, and had claimed that Avon's corporate
culture was "actively hostile" to effective oversight. Gardephe
said the plaintiffs may amend their complaint if they wish.
Gregg Levin, a partner at Motley Rice representing the lead
plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Jennifer Vargas, an Avon spokeswoman, said the New
York-based company does not discuss pending litigation.
Germany's LBBW Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft mbH
and SGSS Deutschland Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH are the lead
plaintiffs. Other plaintiffs include pension plans in Chicago;
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Brockton, Massachusetts.
Avon began an internal probe in 2008 into alleged improper
payments in China, which it has said cost the company $300
million.
In May, Avon announced a tentative agreement to pay $135
million to settle related probes by the U.S. Department of
Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.
Jung had been Avon's chief executive for 12 years when the
company announced plans to replace her in December 2011, a year
when its stock price fell 40 percent. Sheri McCoy, Jung's
successor, took over the following April.
In afternoon trading, Avon shares were down 25 cents at
$12.46. They have lost roughly three-fifths of their value since
the first bribery-related disclosure in October 2008.
The case is City of Brockton Retirement System et al v. Avon
Products Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 11-04665.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel. Editing by Andre Grenon)