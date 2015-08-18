Avon seeks approval in U.S. of $62 mln accord over China bribery

NEW YORK Aug 18 Avon Products Inc is
seeking approval of a $62 million settlement of a U.S. lawsuit
accusing the cosmetics company of defrauding shareholders by
concealing its failure to stop workers from bribing officials in
China to win business.
The proposed settlement was filed on Tuesday with the U.S.
District Court in Manhattan and requires a judge's approval.
It resolves claims that Avon, former Chief Executive Andrea
Jung and former Chief Financial Strategy Officer Charles Cramb,
intended to mislead shareholders from 2006 to 2011 about the
company's ability to comply with the federal Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, which prohibits bribing foreign officials.
Shareholders led by two German investment funds said Avon
embraced a corporate culture that was "actively hostile" to
effective oversight and concealed its dependence on corrupt
activity such as "dinner and karaoke" events to boost sales.
Insurers would pay $60 million of the settlement, while Avon
would pay $2 million, the New York-based company said. Avon
denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.
Last Dec. 17, Avon agreed to pay $135 million in criminal
and civil penalties and accept a deferred prosecution agreement
to end U.S. probes into its China unit, including the alleged
use of gifts such as Gucci bags and Tiffany pens.
The securities fraud lawsuit was brought on behalf of
shareholders from July 31, 2006 to Oct. 26, 2011. It was led by
LBBW Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft mbH and SGSS
Deutschland Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH.
Law firms led by Motley Rice plan to seek legal fees of up
to 30 percent of the settlement fund, court papers show.
Jung had been Avon's chief executive for 12 years when the
company announced plans to replace her in December 2011.
The case is City of Brockton Retirement System et al v. Avon
Products Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 11-04665.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)