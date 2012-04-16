版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 16日 星期一 20:39 BJT

CORRECTED-Coty indicates it may consider raising bid for Avon

April 16 Beauty product company Coty Inc, whose $10 billion bid for larger rival Avon Products Inc was rejected earlier this month, indicated it might raise its offer if it was invited to examine the direct seller's books.

Coty said it remained interested in discussing its proposal with Avon, which appointed a new CEO last week.

"At this stage, without being invited to complete due diligence, we have no way of knowing the best price we can ultimately pay to Avon shareholders," the company said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐