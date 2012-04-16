CORRECTED-Coty indicates it may consider raising bid for Avon

April 16 Beauty product company Coty Inc, whose $10 billion bid for larger rival Avon Products Inc was rejected earlier this month, indicated it might raise its offer if it was invited to examine the direct seller's books.

Coty said it remained interested in discussing its proposal with Avon, which appointed a new CEO last week.

"At this stage, without being invited to complete due diligence, we have no way of knowing the best price we can ultimately pay to Avon shareholders," the company said in a statement.