Avon sells jewellery unit for a fraction of original price

BRIEF-Upland Software says joined Twilio partner program
* Upland Software Inc - has joined Twilio partner program as a SAAS partner
July 3 Avon Products Inc has sold its Silpada Designs jewellery business for $85 million, three years after buying it for $650 million, to focus on its core beauty products business.
The decision to sell to Rhinestone Holdings Inc, a newly formed entity owned by the founders of Silpada, was made because of the time and investment required to return the business to historical levels of profitability, Avon said. ()
"Divesting Silpada is an important step in our plan and will enable us to focus our resources on the core Avon business," Avon Chief Executive Sheri McCoy said.
Avon expects to record a non-cash pretax charge of about $80 million in the second quarter of 2013, but it will receive up to $15 million back from Silpada if the jewellery business achieves specific earnings targets over two years.
* Agf management limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Cytokinetics announces start of second cohort in phase 2 clinical trial of CK-2127107 in patients with spinal muscular atrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: