UPDATE 2-Avon 2005 internal audit gets scrutiny-sources

* Prosecutors looking into 2005 internal audit-source
* Prosecutors have given evidence to a grand jury-WSJ
* Shares down more than 1 percent
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Federal prosecutors are
investigating a draft internal report from 2005 by Avon Products
Inc that flagged concern about the cosmetics seller's
compliance with U.S. anti-bribery laws, two people familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
Avon launched a full internal inquiry in 2008 into whether
it violated U.S. anti-corruption laws through its business in
China, but that earlier report suggests at least some employees
at the company had previously raised similar concerns.
Prosecutors are examining what internal auditors found in
2005, and whether there was an effort at Avon headquarters to
take any action based on the report, or if executives ignored or
tried to bury the report, the people said.
A spokeswoman for Avon declined to comment.
A letter from a whistleblower to Avon Chief Executive Andrea
Jung prompted the internal investigation, during which the draft
report from 2005 surfaced, the sources said.
That initial report raised concerns about the company's
compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a 1970s law
that bars U.S.-linked companies from paying bribes to officials
of foreign governments. The report suggested action to follow
up.
Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are
investigating the case, people familiar with the matter have
said, and prosecutors have presented evidence to a grand jury,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
Avon in 2006 won the first-ever license given by China to a
Western company to sell products door-to-door and was seen as a
major coup by Jung.
While prosecutors have homed in on the 2005 internal report,
the underlying conduct remains a focus of the investigation, the
people said, since Avon continued to provide business dinners
and entertainment for low-level Chinese ministers after 2005.
Prosecutors are also examining payments to third-party
consultants, and whether the consultants provided services for
the money or if the payments were used as conduits for bribes,
the people said.
If anyone at Avon attempted to bury or hide the draft audit,
it could help prosecutors show intent, a key element in
obtaining criminal charges.
In December, Jung agreed to step down once Avon finds a new
CEO, but she will stay on as executive chairman.
The New York Post on Monday said HSN Inc CEO Mindy
Grossman and former Wal-Mart Stores Inc executive Brian Cornell
were possibilities to replace Jung. Cornell could not
immediately be reached for a comment, while Grossman did not
immediately respond to an email seeking a comment. Avon declined
to comment on the CEO succession process.
Avon's internal probe has led to a number of other
dismissals and departures at the company in the past year.
Last month, Avon's former Chief Financial Officer Charles
Cramb, who joined Avon in November 2005, left the company after
stepping down as finance chief in November.
And in May 2011, the company disclosed it had fired three
executives in Asia, including its head of finance there, and
another in New York.
Avon has already poured tens of millions of dollars into its
international investigation, which it started in China and then
extended to other countries, which have not been named.
After disappointing financial results, Avon in October said
it would assess long-range business plans and give an update
during the first quarter of 2012.
Avon is due to report quarterly results on Tuesday morning.
Its shares were down more than 1 percent at $17.54 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.