US presents evidence to grand jury in Avon case -WSJ

Feb 13 Federal prosecutors have presented
evidence to a grand jury against U.S. executives of cosmetics
company Avon Products, in a case that probes whether
those executives broke foreign bribery laws, the Wall Street
Journal said.
In 2008, Avon said that it had started an internal
investigation into whether it had violated the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, which bars U.S.-linked companies from paying
bribes to officials of foreign governments.
U.S. authorities are studying a 2005 internal audit report
by the company that concluded Avon employees in China may have
been bribing officials in violation of the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, the Journal said, citing three people familiar
with the matter.
The federal authorities are probing whether current or
former executives ignored the audit's findings or actively took
steps to conceal the problems, both potential offences, the
newspaper said.
"We're not aware that a federal grand jury is investigating
this," an Avon spokeswoman told the Journal.
She declined to confirm to the paper whether there had been
an audit in 2005 and declined to discuss how executives handled
any such audit.
Avon could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters
outside regular U.S. business hours.
In January, Avon's former CFO Charles Cramb left the company
amidst a probe initiated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.