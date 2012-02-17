HSN CEO not in running for Avon top job-WWD

Feb 17 HSN Inc Chief Executive Mindy Grossman is staying put in her job and not in the running to become the next CEO at Avon Products Inc, Women's Wear Daily reported on Friday, citing a letter Grossman sent to top HSN executives.

Avon CEO Andrea Jung agreed in December to step down from the cosmetics direct seller's top job amid a probe into allegations that the company broke anti-bribery laws and declining sales in key markets like Brazil and Russia.

Grossman had been reported by various media as a top candidate to replace Jung.

WWD quoted Grossman saying in the letter that she wanted to "personally set the record straight and reaffirm my commitment to our company."

A spokesman for HSN did not immediately return a request for comment.