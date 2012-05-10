版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 19:37 BJT

Coty raises Avon bid, sets deadline

May 10 Beauty products company Coty Inc has raised its bid for Avon Products Inc to $24.75 per share, up $1.50, but said it would withdraw its offer if Avon did not enter into discussions by May 14, according to a letter Avon made public on Thursday.

In April, Coty offered to buy Avon for $23.25 per share, or $10 billion.

Avon said it would consider Coty's latest bid "in due course."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐