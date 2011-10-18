UPDATE 1-Avon hires Unilever exec to run Latin America

Oct 18 Avon Products Inc (AVP.N)on Tuesday named Unilever (ULVR.L) executive Fernando Acosta as president of its Latin America business, ending a months-long search for a leader of the cosmetics seller's largest region.

Latin America accounted for more than 42 percent of Avon's sales in 2010.

Earlier this year, Avon announced a management restructuring, combining its six business units into two groups, one for developed markets and one for developing markets, after the company had issues in emerging markets like Brazil and China.

At the time, CEO Andrea Jung said the company would look outside for a head of Latin America. Charles Herington, who had been executive vice president for Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, was put in charge of the developing markets unit.

Acosta worked at Unilever for 19 years and most recently was senior vice president for Unilever in the Middle Americas, based in Colombia, with responsibility for the company's personal care, home care, food and beverage businesses in nine countries in Latin America. (Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Gary Hill)