UPDATE 1-Avon's Cramb gave Citi bribery probe info-source

* Avon Reg FD investigation stems from CFO comments-source
* Citigroup analyst wrote about meeting in May 25 note
* Avon disclosed investigation on Oct. 27 in a filing
By Aruna Viswanatha and Jessica Wohl
Nov 1 A U.S. regulatory investigation into Avon
Products Inc (AVP.N) was triggered by the cosmetics company's
vice chairman sharing material information about a China
bribery investigation with a Citigroup analyst, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation FD
investigation began after Citigroup Inc's (C.N) Wendy Nicholson
published a research report on May 25 citing a meeting with
Chuck Cramb, Avon's vice chairman of the developed market group
and interim chief finance officer.
In 2008, Avon said that it had started an internal
investigation into whether it had violated the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, which bars U.S.-linked companies from paying
bribes to officials of foreign governments.
In the report, Nicholson said that she had "recently" met
with Cramb, who served as CFO starting in 2005 and became
interim CFO in February.
"While Avon has expanded its initial internal investigation
in China to other international markets, it appears at this
point that the real wrongdoings are confined to China,"
Nicholson wrote in her May 25 research note.
She raised the risk rating on Avon to "high" from "medium"
and kept her "buy" rating on the shares.
That contact between Cramb, a longtime executive in the
household products industry, and Nicholson, a longtime analyst
in the sector, is the focus of the government's Regulation FD
investigation that Avon disclosed last week, said the person,
who asked not to be named.
Avon said on Tuesday that it would not comment on ongoing
investigations, and that it was cooperating in the matter. A
Citi spokeswoman and an SEC spokeswoman declined to comment.
Shares of Avon fell 3.4 percent to $17.66 during Tuesday's
broad market sell-off. The shares have fallen 39.2 percent so
far this year and are down 41.1 percent from their closing
price on May 24, the day before Nicholson's note was issued.
FAIR DISCLOSURE
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted
Regulation FD, short for "fair disclosure," in 2000 to prevent
companies from tipping off analysts and investors about
material information.
"Regulation fair disclosure ensures that either everybody
knows a piece of information or nobody knows a piece of
information," said Michael Robinson, senior vice president at
Levick Strategic Communications in Washington, D.C. and former
director of public affairs at the SEC. "Regulation FD bans
selective disclosure."
Nicholson's report came at a time when investors were
concerned that the probe had expanded into other countries
where Avon operates.
Avon has already poured tens of millions of dollars into
its international investigation which it started in China and
then extended to other countries, which it has not named.
The world's largest direct seller of cosmetics, which was
started by a bookseller 125 years ago, said last week that it
no longer expected to meet its revenue and operating margin
targets for 2011. [ID:nL3E7L53I9]
At the same time, Avon said that it had received a subpoena
from the SEC on Oct. 26. Avon said in its quarterly filing that
the SEC was seeking information from the company about its
"contacts and communications with certain financial analysts
and other representatives of the financial community."
The company did not disclose which people or information
were at issue.
However, the person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday that the SEC's investigation had been prompted by a May
25 report issued by Nicholson.
China "seems to be the focus of the criminal investigation,
and it seems to be the area of most genuine concern," Nicholson
wrote in the report.
The Citi report included other details that Avon had not
previously addressed in filings, quarterly calls or public
meetings.
According to the report, Cramb told Nicholson, for example,
that he had not been involved in the selection of incoming CFO
Kimberly Ross. Avon announced her appointment on May 23.
Nicholson also wrote in the report that Cramb told her
that, going forward, new compliance infrastructure Avon put in
place in response to the bribery investigation would cost "more
than 1 cent per share," and that allegations of "lax internal
controls" at Avon were misplaced.
Avon has fired several of its China-based managers, and has
said that it expanded its investigation and a review of its
compliance program to additional countries, but the company has
limited its discussion of any federal probes into the matter.
Federal prosecutors have been examining whether the company
paid bribes to Chinese government officials in order to change
a crucial direct-marketing law there or to get a new license,
people familiar with the matter have said.
The SEC has brought few fair disclosure cases since 2005,
when a federal judge dismissed its case against Siebel Systems
and said the SEC's "excessive" scrutiny would force corporate
management to become "linguistic experts."
One exception is Office Depot Inc ODP.N, which paid $1
million last year to settle allegations that it had signaled to
analysts that it would not meet quarterly earnings targets.
Cramb joined Avon as its CFO in late 2005 after a 35-year
career at Gillette Co, including serving as the razor maker's
CFO from 1997 to 2005.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington D.C. and Jessica
Wohl in Chicago;)