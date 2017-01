Sept 10 Avon Products Inc, a direct seller of cosmetics, is in talks with various private equity firms for a stake sale, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.

Cerberus Capital Management, Platinum Equity and others are discussing a deal with Avon and bids are due next week, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones. (bit.ly/1FrKy56) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)