UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
May 15 FBI officials have started to review a suspicious buyout bid for cosmetics company Avon Products Inc by purported acquirer PTG Capital Partners, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The review is in its preliminary stages. The SEC, which was running a separate civil probe, has shared information with the FBI, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1e5Sejr)
The apparently non-existent firm on Thursday offered to buy Avon for almost thrice its market valuation.
PTG Capital Partners said in an SEC filing on Thursday that it would pay $18.75 per Avon share, sending the company's stock up as much as 20 percent.
According to the SEC's Edgar company database, PTG is incorporated in British Indian Ocean Territory, an archipelago between Africa and Indonesia with no civilian population, according to the CIA's fact book.
A spokesman for the UK Foreign Office said there was no corporate register in this territory.
Avon said it hadn't received any takeover bid.
Officials from FBI were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.