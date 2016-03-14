版本:
Avon to cut 2,500 jobs, shift headquarters to UK

March 14 Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc said it would cut about 2,500 jobs worldwide and shift its corporate headquarters to the UK as part of its three-year turnaround program.

Avon said it expects to record charges of about $60 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

