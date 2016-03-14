Avon to cut 2,500 jobs, shift headquarters to UK

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc said it would cut about 2,500 jobs worldwide and shift its corporate headquarters to the UK as part of its three-year turnaround program.
Avon said it expects to record charges of about $60 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.