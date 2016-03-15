UPDATE 2-Avon to cut jobs, shift headquarters to UK

(Adds Barington Capital statement, paragraph 8)
March 14 Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc
said on Monday it would cut about 2,500 jobs worldwide
and shift its corporate headquarters to the UK as part of its
three-year turnaround plan.
Avon shares were up nearly 4 percent at $4.55 in extended
trading.
The company sold most of its North American business to
Cerberus Capital, its biggest investor, after four years of
falling sales.
Avon said it expected to record $60 million in pre-tax
charges related to job cuts in the first quarter.
The company, which has 28,300 employees, said the transition
of its headquarters would occur over time.
In January, Avon had outlined plans to cut $350 million in
costs over the next three years, invest in technology and tap
social media to revive sales.
However, a bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter sales
indicated that the company had failed to revive demand for its
cosmetics in key markets.
"We believe that there is still much more that needs to be
done to improve the business as outlined in our December 3
letter," shareholder Barington Capital said in a statement.
In December, investors led by Barington proposed a
restructuring of Avon, and said they had lost confidence in the
makeup brand's leadership.
Barington added on Monday that it continued to believe Avon
needed to add new independent directors.
Avon said it would maintain its current facilities in
Suffern and Rye, New York and continue to trade on the New York
Stock Exchange under its current symbol.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva, Bernard Orr)