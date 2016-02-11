Avon's sales fall for 16th straight quarter

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc's sales fell 20.2 percent in the fourth quarter, the 16th straight quarter of decline, as demand slid further in Latin America, its biggest market.
The net loss attributable to Avon widened to $333.4 million, or 76 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $330.7 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.61 billion from $2.01 billion.
Avon is selling most of its struggling North America business to top investor Cerberus Capital Management to focus on better performing markets such as Latin America. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
