CORRECTED-Cosmetics maker Avon's quarterly revenue falls 18 pct

(Corrects last paragraph to say net loss "decreased" not
"increased")
April 30 Avon Products Inc, a direct
seller of cosmetics and personal care products, reported a 17.8
percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and
weak demand in Latin America, its biggest market.
Total revenue decline to $1.79 billion in the first quarter
from $2.18 billion a year earlier, hurt by 22 percent fall in
revenue from Latin America.
The net loss attributable to Avon decreased to $147.3
million, or 33 cents per share, in the three months ended March
31, from $168.3 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
