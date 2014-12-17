UPDATE 1-Avon China unit pleads guilty to bribery in $135 million accord

(Adds details from hearing, SEC complaint)
By Nate Raymond and Aruna Viswanatha
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Dec 17 The China unit of
Avon Products Inc pleaded guilty on Wednesday in
connection with a bribery scheme and Avon agreed to pay $135
million to resolve related civil and criminal charges.
U.S. District Judge George Daniels accepted the plea and
approved an agreement to defer the charges, which the direct
seller of beauty products had disclosed it had reached earlier
this year to resolve a multiyear foreign bribery investigation.
Half of the settlement amount covers a criminal fine, and
the other half covers civil charges from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Avon's general counsel Jeff Benjamin admitted at the
Manhattan federal court hearing that from 2004 through 2008,
Avon China executives and employees provided gifts to Chinese
government officials, and inaccurately represented the expenses
on its books.
"Avon China's conduct in this regard was wrong and violated
its own policies and the policies of Avon Products Inc,"
Benjamin said.
According to the SEC complaint, Avon paid Chinese officials
who could help it obtain a direct sales business license, avoid
fines, and suppress negative news stories in state-owned media.
The SEC said Avon made 9,600 payments totaling $1.65 million
for the officials.
It said one 2007 expense report listed $8,100 in
entertainment for government officials in the same two months
that Avon China was negotiating a certification of apparel for
sale there.
Avon also provided officials tens of thousands of dollars in
tickets to the China Open tennis tournament, and provided gifts
that included Louis Vuitton merchandise, Gucci bags, and Tiffany
pens, according to the complaint.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by
Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)